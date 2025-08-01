2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 launched with new features, prices start at 1.70 lakh

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2 .0 has been launched in India, featuring upgrades for the new model year. The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 is priced from ₹1.70 lakh for the standard version, going up to ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant. The new MT-15 V2.0 DLX now comes with a new TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation.

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 DLX now comes with a new TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, while there are new colour options across the range.

2025 Yamaha MT-15: Updated App

The new digital console has been borrowed from the Yamaha R15M and comes with Bluetooth connectivity via the Y-Connect mobile app. The app has also been updated with a host of new features, including maintenance recommendations, parking location, fuel consumption, malfunction alerts, revs dashboard, and a rider ranking system.

Also Read : Yamaha expands premium retail footprint with 500th 'Blue Square' showroom

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 is now available in Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic colours on the DLX variant, and the new Metallic Silver Cyan in the standard variant

2025 Yamaha MT-15: New Colours

Furthermore, Yamaha has introduced two new colour options on the 2025 MT-15 V2.0 DLX - Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic. The new colours will be sold alongside the existing Metallic Black paint scheme. The standard variant gets a new Metallic Silver Cyan colour scheme.

Speaking on the launch, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, said, “The MT-15 Version 2.0 has carved a strong identity in the street-naked segment with its aggressive styling, performance-oriented engineering, and everyday versatility. Ever since we introduced the colour TFT Display with Turn-By-Turn Navigation feature on the popular R15M, we received consistent demand from MT-15 customers for similar advancements. The 2025 update reflects our commitment to addressing these expectations—with advanced features and new youthful colours that enhance both visual appeal and rider engagement. With these updates, Yamaha continues to deliver motorcycles that resonate with young, dynamic riders seeking a balance of thrill and practicality."

The 2025 Yamaha MT-15 gets the new TFT Console from the R15M with turn-by-turn navigation

2025 Yamaha MT-15: Engine Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the MT-15. The street-naked offering continues to draw power from the 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The motor produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, while paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The bike also comes with traction control and dual-channel ABS.

2025 Yamaha MT-15: Rivals

The MT-15 tips the scales at 141 kg (kerb), giving it a good power-to-weight ratio. The streetfighter takes on several offerings, including the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and the like.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: