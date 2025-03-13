What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in Kanhangad? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Kanhangad is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in Kanhangad? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Kanhangad amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in Kanhangad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Kanhangad is Rs. 3,088.