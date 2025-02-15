Vespa S 125 on road price in Kanhangad starts from Rs. 1.56 Lakhs.
The on road price for Vespa S 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Kanhangad.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Vespa S 125 STD and the most priced model is Vespa S 125 Tech.
Visit your nearest
Vespa S 125 dealers and showrooms in Kanhangad for best offers.
Vespa S 125 on road price breakup in Kanhangad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Vespa S 125 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Kanhangad, Okinawa Okhi90 which starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs in Kanhangad and Vespa 125 starting at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Kanhangad.
Variants On-Road Price Vespa S 125 STD ₹ 1.56 Lakhs Vespa S 125 Tech ₹ 2.26 Lakhs
