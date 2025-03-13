What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in Kannur? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Kannur is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in Kannur? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Kannur amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in Kannur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Kannur is Rs. 3,088.