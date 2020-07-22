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S 125
Price
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VESPA
S 125 Oro Colour
₹1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹2758
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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S 125 Oro Colour
Oro
Explore Color Options For S 125 Alternatives
Ather Energy 450x
₹
1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
450x Colours
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
₹
1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
S1 Pro Sport Colours
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
₹
1.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
OneS Gen 2 Colours
Vespa 125
₹
1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs
+3
Check Offers
125 Colours
Aprilia SXR 125
₹
1.33 Lakhs
Check Offers
SXR 125 Colours
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155
₹
1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
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Vespa S 125 Images
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S 125 Images
Popular Vespa Bikes
Popular
Vespa SXL 150
₹
1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespa VXL 125
₹
1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespa ZX 125
₹
1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespa 125
₹
1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespa 150
₹
1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa Bikes
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Vespa S 125 Colours