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VESPA S 125 Oro Colour

₹1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2758
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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S 125 Oro Colour

Oro

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