The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Chandigarh is Rs. 3.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 30,915, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Chandigarh is Rs. 7,036.
The insurance charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Chandigarh are Rs. 21,947, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.