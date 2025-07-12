Triumph Scrambler 400 XC tubeless spoke wheels prices revealed

The recently launched Triumph Scrambler 400 X C introduced tubeless spoke wheels on the motorcycle. For existing Triumph Scrambler 400 X owners, this would be just the upgrade they were waiting for. Triumph has now announced prices on the tubeless cross-spoke wheels for those who wish to buy them separately. The tubeless cross-spoke wheels are priced at ₹34,876 for the front unit and ₹36,875 for the rear unit.

Triumph has announced prices on the tubeless cross-spoke wheels on the Scrambler 400 XC for those who wish to buy them separately.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Tubeless Cross-Spoke Wheels Price

A set of the new tubeless cross-spoke wheels for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will set you back about ₹72,000. So, if you were planning to upgrade to these wheels for better off-road reliability, this would be an expensive affair. Moreover, Triumph is only offering a warranty against manufacturing defects on the tubeless spoke wheels, and there is no coverage if the wheel is bent or damaged. It’s also noteworthy to mention that swapping the alloy wheels on the Scrambler 400 X for the tubeless cross-spokes will void the warranty on your vehicle.

The tubeless cross-spoke wheels are not covered under warranty and are only covered for manufacturing defects

The tubeless cross-spoke wheels are not made in India, and are fully imported instead, which is why the prices are so expensive. Moreover, the OEM responsible for these wheels also manufactures the tubeless spoke wheels for Triumph’s bigger motorcycles like the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Scrambler 1200 X. For new customers, the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC becomes a more reasonable purchase, given the delta over the Scrambler 400 X is just ₹27,000. For existing Scrambler 400 X owners, however, they have no real choice but to live with the stock wheels.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Specifications

The new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is the more off-road version, and comes with key changes including the tubeless cross-spoke wheels, aluminium sump guard and belly pan, new yellow paint scheme, high-mounted front mudguard, and a body-coloured fly screen.

The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC retains the mechanicals from the standard Scrambler 400 X including the 398 cc motor, suspension, and braking

The rest of the bike remains the same, with the 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine carried over. The motor produces 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear with 150 mm of travel at both ends. Braking performance comes from disc brakes and is assisted by switchable ABS and traction control. The hardware remains unchanged over the standard Scrambler 400 X.

Bikes With Tubeless Spoke Wheels

The Scrambler 400 XC is priced at ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only the fourth motorcycle made in India to get tubeless spoke wheels. Other bikes offering the same include the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and KTM 390 Adventure. Notably, RE recently increased prices on its tubeless spokes for existing Himalayan 450 customers to ₹40,655.

