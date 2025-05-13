HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC launched at 2.94 lakh. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 May 2025, 08:14 AM
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will come with three new colour schemes and few other upgrades as well.
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will use the same 400cc TR series engine that is doing duty on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 T.
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will use the same 400cc TR series engine that is doing duty on the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 T.
Triumph India has finally launched the much-awaited Scrambler 400 XC in the Indian market. It is priced at 2,94,147 ex-showroom and is the new top-end variant of the motorcycle. It comes with several upgrades over the Scrambler 400 X, which has received a good response.

First Published Date: 13 May 2025, 08:14 AM IST
