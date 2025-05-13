Triumph Scrambler 400 XC launched at 2.94 lakh. Check what's new

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will come with three new colour schemes and few other upgrades as well.

Triumph India has finally launched the much-awaited Scrambler 400 XC in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹2,94,147 ex-showroom and is the new top-end variant of the motorcycle. It comes with several upgrades over the Scrambler 400 X, which has received a good response.