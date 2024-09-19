hamburger icon
Scrambler 400 XCPriceMileageImages
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Front Left View
1/12
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Left View
2/12
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Right View
3/12
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Headlight View
4/12
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Model Name View
5/12
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Rear Tyre View
View all Images
6/12

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Specifications

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC starting price is Rs. 2,94,147 in India. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398 cc engine. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC mileage is 27 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.94 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Specs

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC comes with 398 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 400 XC starts at Rs. 2.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC ...Read More

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Height
1169 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
1
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
43mm upside down Big Piston forks. 150 mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 150 mm wheel travel

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.91 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Adventure X Specs
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
390 Enduro R Specs
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300

TVS RTX 300

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.99 - 3.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350T Specs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.85 - 2.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Himalayan 450 Specs
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KX65 Specs

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review
Perfect highway cruiser
Good looks average mileage great comfort speed like flash can go anywhere suspension are adorable lightweight
By: Shravan (Jun 2, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC News

View all
 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC News

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Variants & Price List

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC price starts at ₹ 2.94 Lakhs .

2.94 Lakhs*
398 cc
40 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Zelio Legender

Zelio Legender

65,000 - 79,000
Check Offers
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]

Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]

11 Lakhs
Check Offers
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]

1.54 Lakhs
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure

2.15 - 2.27 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.43 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

81,001 - 86,051
Check Offers
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.97 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 790 Duke

KTM 790 Duke

8.64 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details