Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Which adv motorcycle will you pick

In India's rapidly expanding adventure touring market, two motorcycles have made a big impression on fans seeking reasonably priced, capable ADVs with real go-anywhere ability—the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 . Though both are in the sub ₹3 lakh range, they appeal to different riding styles and aspirations. One skews towards retro scrambler style with city sophistication, the other unapologetically designed for tackling high passes and rough trails. Here's how the two match up in design, mechanics, features and value.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC retails for ₹ 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 begins at a slightly lower price of ₹ 2.85 lakh and climbs up to ₹ 2.98 lakh based on the variant.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Design

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is designed to make eyes with its neo-retro design aesthetic. It gets a high exhaust mount, chiseled tank with signature Triumph branding, and cross-spoke wheels that give it a true scrambler stance. Its clean rear end, upright handlebar, and relatively thin profile give it a compact, agile feel that makes it well-suited for city rides and light off-road excursions. But its 835 mm seat height may be a problem for short riders, and the 13-litre fuel tank restricts it from long-distance touring.

The other side of the coin is that the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 feels like an out-and-out ADV with a tall and commanding presence. Its robust fuel tank can hold up to 17 litres of fuel, giving it an extended riding range for highway adventures or remote expeditions. The adjustable seat height, ranging from 825 mm to 845 mm, allows for greater flexibility depending on rider preference. Further, it has 230 mm of ground clearance far surpassing the 195 mm of the Triumph and making it better placed to handle harsh, uneven ground. Still, with its 196 kg kerb weight and slightly more top-heavy mass distribution, it requires a little more at low speeds and in close off-road environments.

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: The off-roader you were looking for?

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Specs

They both have a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine fitted with 6-speed gearboxes. The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC features a 399 cc engine with 40 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The power delivery is smooth and progressive, well-suited for riders looking for a refined and tractable experience on mixed surfaces. Its performance is punchy enough for spirited city rides and light trails, but it doesn’t quite match the bottom-end grunt of its rival.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, on the other hand, gets an over-square 452 cc Sherpa engine that makes the same 40 horsepower but with a torque-abundant personality—producing 40 Nm at a lower 5,500 rpm. The low-end torque over this low-revving gives the Himalayan an edge for slow-speed technical riding, especially when dealing with rocks, gravel, or steep hills. Its engine character is almost tailored for adventure touring, offering lots of pull even in low revs without having to shift gears repeatedly.

Also watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Look: Check what it offers

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Hardware

The suspension configuration of these two bikes lays bare their philosophy. The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC features a USD fork at front and monoshock rear, with the same 150 mm of travel. The shorter 1,418 mm wheelbase certainly helps with agility and manageability on the street and light trail rides. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres and mounted on cross-spoke rims that support tubeless use. While the Scrambler is capable on uneven surfaces, it’s not designed for hardcore off-roading.

By contrast, the Himalayan 450 is clearly the more rugged option. It gets a long-travel suspension system with 200 mm of travel at both ends, enabling it to soak up ruts, rocks, and potholes with ease. The bike also uses a larger 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel—again, cross-spoked for off-road durability. The higher ground clearance and longer wheelbase of 1,510 mm contribute to better high-speed stability and off-road composure, though at the cost of some agility in tight urban conditions.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Features

Where Triumph has chosen to keep things minimal, the Himalayan 450 leans into a more tech-focused approach. The Scrambler 400 XC comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster that includes a vertically mounted analogue tachometer and a digital display for basic readouts. Riders get access to switchable ABS and a basic traction control system, but the motorcycle misses out on more advanced aids like ride modes, navigation, or a TFT screen.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, meanwhile, offers a modern, round TFT display with Google Maps-based navigation built in. It also features two riding modes—Power and Eco—that vary throttle response to match the road or trail. The user interface is simple and weighted toward everyday practicality, particularly for riders who cover large distances or use in-dash navigation. For all its tough image, the Himalayan has a cleaner and more useful electronics package than the Scrambler.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs RE Himalayan 450: Price

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC retails for ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 begins at a slightly lower price of ₹2.85 lakh and climbs up to ₹2.98 lakh based on the variant. On paper, the Himalayan has more value in terms of equipment, off-road gear, and features for the rider. It introduces navigation, riding modes, an increased fuel tank capacity, and increased travel suspension—all of which improve its touring potential.

The Scrambler, though, sacrifices functionality features in favor of a luxury brand experience. It might lack in tech, but it boasts the Triumph brand, classic styling, and upscale ride quality that lifestyle buyers crave. For buyers who value day-to-day useability, appearance, and brand prestige over outright touring capability, the Scrambler is right on par.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: