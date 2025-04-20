What is the on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Delhi? The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Delhi is Rs. 1.44 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Delhi? The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Delhi amount to Rs. 9,199, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Delhi is Rs. 2,916.