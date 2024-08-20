Ola Electric Roadster on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 84,870.
The on road price for Ola Electric Roadster top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric Roadster dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
Ola Electric Roadster on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric Roadster is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Chandigarh, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 99,998 in Chandigarh and Suzuki Access Electric starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric Roadster X 2.5 kWh ₹ 84,870 Ola Electric Roadster X 3.5 kWh ₹ 95,050 Ola Electric Roadster X 4.5 kWh ₹ 1.10 Lakhs Ola Electric Roadster 3.5 kWh ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
