Ola Roadster electric motorcycle gets benefits worth 10,000

Ola Electric has announced that they are offering benefits worth ₹10,000 with its Roadster electric motorcycle. The company is offering a free extended warranty for the battery pack, free MoveOS+ and free service of essential care. It is important to note that this offer is applicable only to the first 5,000 customers.

‘Essential Care’ Package for Ola Roadster X

Ola’s ‘Essential Care’ service package, which includes an 18-point inspection covering vital components to ensure the motorcycle’s safety and peak performance. This servicing initiative focuses on key areas such as brakes, tyres, axle, and more. In addition, it guarantees the use of genuine parts and is backed by the expertise of certified professionals.

Ola Roadster X: Features

The Roadster X is equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument display as standard across all variants. This screen provides crucial features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control—features that elevate the daily riding experience. In terms of safety and technology, Ola has also included brake-by-wire technology and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in every model.

Ola Roadster X: Hardware

Underneath its sleek body, the Roadster X employs a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for a balanced ride. It rides on an 18-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, both fitted with tubeless tires. The ground clearance is of 180 mm.

Variant-Wise Breakdown: Power and Pricing

Ola offers the Roadster X in three battery-powered variants, all supported by the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor:

Base Variant (2.5 kWh Battery)

Priced at ₹74,999 (introductory, ex-showroom), the base model provides a range of 140 km per charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 105 km/h—ideal for city commutes.

Mid-Variant (3.5 kWh Battery)

Starting at ₹84,999, this version delivers an extended range of 196 km. It improves on performance with 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 3.1 seconds and a higher top speed of 118 km/h.

Top Variant (4.5 kWh Battery)

The premium model is priced at ₹94,999 and offers a segment-leading range of 252 km. It matches the mid-variant in acceleration and top speed, achieving 0-40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and topping out at 118 km/h.

