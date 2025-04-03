Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

Ola Electric has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where it competes with rivals such as Ather Energy , Hero MotoCorp-owned Vida , TVS Motor Company, Honda etc. The EV startup, in order to increase its sales volume and market share, has lined up a range of electric two-wheelers, which will be launched after the second quarter of FY26.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer that currently sells a range of electric scooters and electric motorcycles is planning to launch at least six different new electric two-wheelers in the country. Ola Electric is expected to unveil these upcoming electric two-wheelers on Independence Day, August 15 2025.

With these upcoming models, Ola Electric aims to cater to a wide range of consumers in the country, from urban commuters to adventure riders. Ola Electric already unveiled a host of electric motorcycles, which include the Sportster, Cruiser, Roadster Pro, Adventure, and the Diamondhead. Now, the company aims to expand the electric motorcycle lineup further. In addition to these, Ola Electric also plans to launch a range of new electric motorcycles.

Ola Electric: Upcoming electric two-wheelers

Ola Electric has six new electric two-wheelers in the pipeline, which will be introduced to the Indian market after the second quarter of FY26. One of them will be the S1 Sports, which will come as a high-performance electric scooter. It is expected to be based on the existing Ola S1 platform. It is likely to be the most powerful electric scooter in the S1 range.

There will be a range of new models based on a new platform S2. The Ola S2 range will include S2 City, S2 Sports and S2 Tourer. The S1 City will be a commuter model, while S2 Sports will be a high-performance iteration. On the other hand, the S2 Tourer will come as a long-distance focusing model, possibly offering more range.

Besides that, there will be another new platform S3. This will be for a maxi-scooter. Based on the same platform, Ola is planning to launch S3 Grand Adventure, which will be meant for a long-distance EV. Also, there will be S3 Grand Tourer, which will be suited for high-speed cruising.



