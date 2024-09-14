HT Auto
Ola Electric Roadster Front Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Rear Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Rear Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Right View
Ola Electric Roadster Front Left View
Ola Electric Roadster Specifications

Ola Electric Roadster starting price is Rs. 74,999 in India. Ola Electric Roadster is available in 8 variant and
74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster Specs

Ola Electric Roadster comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Roadster starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric Roadster sits in the Electric Bike,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Ola Electric Roadster Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pro 16 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6s
Range
579 km
Max Speed
194 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
52 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
USD
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sport | Normal | Eco, Krutrim Voice Assistant, Park Assist, Group Navigation, DIY Mode, Tamper Alert, Advance Driver Assistance Systems
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
10 Inch TFT, Touchscreen
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7.5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ola Electric Roadster Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.32 Lakhs
S1 Pro Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Chetak Specs
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
V1 Specs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Specs
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Specs

Ola Electric Roadster News

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola Electric has posted the newest teaser of the upcoming Roadster over social media with the hashtags #FutureOfMotorcycling and #RideTheRevolution.
Ola Roadster electric motorcycle teased in video. Check out its features
14 Sept 2024
Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.
Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know
20 Aug 2024
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know
19 Aug 2024
The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec electric motorcycle from the Roadster series with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.05 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know
18 Aug 2024
At the recent launch event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric said, "Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."
Ola Electric's value surges to $6.99B after Roadster series launch
18 Aug 2024
 Ola Electric Roadster News

Ola Electric Roadster Variants & Price List

Ola Electric Roadster price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster comes in 8 variants. Ola Electric Roadster's top variant is Pro 16 kWh.

X 2.5 kWh
74,999*
105 Kmph
117 Km
Get On Road Price
X 3.5 kWh
84,999*
117 Kmph
159 Km
Get On Road Price
X 4.5 kWh
99,999*
124 Kmph
200 Km
Get On Road Price
3.5 kWh
1.05 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
151 Km
Get On Road Price
4.5 kWh
1.2 Lakhs*
126 Kmph
190 Km
Get On Road Price
6 kWh
1.4 Lakhs*
126 Kmph
248 Km
Get On Road Price
Pro 8 kWh
2 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
Get On Road Price
Pro 16 kWh
2.5 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
579 Km
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

