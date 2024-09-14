Ola Electric Roadster comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Roadster starts at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric Roadster sits in the Electric Bike,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Ola Electric Roadster price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster comes in 8 variants. Ola Electric Roadster's top variant is Pro 16 kWh.
₹74,999*
105 Kmph
117 Km
₹84,999*
117 Kmph
159 Km
₹99,999*
124 Kmph
200 Km
₹1.05 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
151 Km
₹1.2 Lakhs*
126 Kmph
190 Km
₹1.4 Lakhs*
126 Kmph
248 Km
₹2 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
₹2.5 Lakhs*
194 Kmph
579 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price