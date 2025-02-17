What is the on-road price of Ola Electric Roadster X+ in Jodhpur? The on-road price of Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh in Jodhpur is Rs. 1.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric Roadster X+ in Jodhpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric Roadster X+ in Jodhpur is Rs. 2,294.