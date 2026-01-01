The Racer Neo Graphene, is priced at ₹55,120 (ex-showroom).
The Racer Neo Graphene offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Racer Neo Graphene is available in 2 colour options: Titanium Grey, Lunar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Racer Neo Graphene include the Crayon Motors Zeez priced between ₹51.76 Thousands - 64.08 Thousands and the Fujiyama Spectra Pro priced between ₹54.38 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.
The Racer Neo Graphene has USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.