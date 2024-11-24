HT Auto
KTM 890 Duke R On Road Price in Ramanathapuram

KTM 890 Duke R Front Right View
1/17
KTM 890 Duke R Rear Right View
2/17
KTM 890 Duke R Break View
3/17
KTM 890 Duke R Engine View
4/17
KTM 890 Duke R Exhaust View
5/17
KTM 890 Duke R Front Break View
6/17
14.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ramanathapuram
890 Duke R Price in Ramanathapuram

KTM 890 Duke R on road price in Ramanathapuram starts from Rs. 16.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 890 Duke R STD₹ 16.20 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 890 Duke R Variant Wise Price List in Ramanathapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹16.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
889 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,50,000
RTO
1,24,000
Insurance
46,409
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ramanathapuram)
16,20,409
EMI@34,829/mo
KTM 890 Duke R News

KTM 890 Duke R is a naked streetfighter that competes with some of the major premium middleweight category motorcycles in India, including Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick
24 Nov 2024
The KTM 890 Duke R is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.50 lakh and is available as a Completely Built Unit in one variant and colour option.
The KTM 890 Duke R street naked priced at 14.50 lakh in India: Key highlights
21 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
14 Nov 2024
The new KTM bikes will include the 2022 890 Duke R and the Duke GP bikes.&nbsp;
KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
3 Feb 2022
KTM has unveiled two India-bound motorcycles - the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R - at the India Bike Week 2024 in Goa on December 6.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure S, Enduro R to launch in January. Here are five key highlights you should know
8 Dec 2024
KTM 890 Duke R Videos

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
KTM 890 Duke R FAQs

The on-road price of KTM 890 Duke R STD in Ramanathapuram is Rs. 16.20 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for KTM 890 Duke R STD in Ramanathapuram amount to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 890 Duke R in Ramanathapuram is Rs. 32,856.
The insurance charges for KTM 890 Duke R STD in Ramanathapuram are Rs. 46,409, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

