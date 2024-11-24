KTM 890 Duke R on road price in Pathanamthitta starts from Rs. 16.20 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 890 Duke R on road price in Pathanamthitta starts from Rs. 16.20 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 890 Duke R dealers and showrooms in Pathanamthitta for best offers.
KTM 890 Duke R on road price breakup in Pathanamthitta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 890 Duke R is mainly compared to Suzuki Katana which starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs in Pathanamthitta, Ducati SuperSport 950 which starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs in Pathanamthitta and Suzuki GSX-S1000 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Pathanamthitta.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 890 Duke R STD ₹ 16.20 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price