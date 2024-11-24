What is the on-road price of KTM 890 Duke R in Haridwar? The on-road price of KTM 890 Duke R STD in Haridwar is Rs. 16.20 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 890 Duke R in Haridwar? The RTO charges for KTM 890 Duke R STD in Haridwar amount to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 890 Duke R in Haridwar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 890 Duke R in Haridwar is Rs. 32,856.