The XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS is available in 1 colour option: Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS include the Numeros Diplos pro priced ₹1.07 Lakhs and the MOTOVOLT M7 priced between ₹75 Thousands - 99.9 Thousands.
The XGT CAT 2.0 73 V 42 Ah With Smart BMS has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.