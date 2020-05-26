|Engine
|649 cc
The Z650 S, is listed at ₹8.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z650 S is available in 1 colour option: Candy Lime Green.
The Z650 S is powered by a 649 cc engine.
In the Z650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced between ₹7.77 Lakhs - 7.91 Lakhs.
The Z650 S has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.