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Z650PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Z650 Front Right View
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Kawasaki Z650 Left View
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Kawasaki Z650 Right View
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Kawasaki Z650 Cooling System View
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Kawasaki Z650 Engine View
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Kawasaki Z650 Exhaust View
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Kawasaki Z650 S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Z650 Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all Z650 specs and features

Z650 S

Z650 S Prices

The Z650 S, is listed at ₹8.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Z650 S Mileage

All variants of the Z650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z650 S Colours

The Z650 S is available in 1 colour option: Candy Lime Green.

Z650 S Engine and Transmission

The Z650 S is powered by a 649 cc engine.

Z650 S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Z650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced between ₹7.77 Lakhs - 7.91 Lakhs.

Z650 S Specs & Features

The Z650 S has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

Kawasaki Z650 S Price

Z650 S

₹8.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,000
RTO
61,790
Insurance
29,749
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,50,539
EMI@18,281/mo
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Kawasaki Z650 S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.3 L
Length
2115 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic fork, Travel - 125 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with spring preload adjustability, Travel - 130 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
2 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Kawasaki Z650 S EMI
EMI16,453 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,65,485
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,65,485
Interest Amount
2,21,710
Payable Amount
9,87,195

Kawasaki Z650 other Variants

Z650 STD

₹8.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,26,000
RTO
59,150
Insurance
29,231
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,14,381
EMI@17,504/mo
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