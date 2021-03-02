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Ninja H2 SXPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Front Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Seat View
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Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX STD

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39.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Key Specs
Engine998 cc
View all Ninja H2 SX specs and features

Ninja H2 SX STD

Ninja H2 SX STD Prices

The Ninja H2 SX STD, is listed at ₹39.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja H2 SX STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja H2 SX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja H2 SX STD Colours

The Ninja H2 SX STD is available in 2 colour options: Hd Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green Metallic Diablo Black.

Ninja H2 SX STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja H2 SX STD is powered by a 998 cc engine.

Ninja H2 SX STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja H2 SX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M 1000 R priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP priced ₹31.18 Lakhs.

Ninja H2 SX STD Specs & Features

The Ninja H2 SX STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Projector Headlights, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX STD Price

Ninja H2 SX STD

₹39.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
35,18,000
RTO
2,88,020
Insurance
1,11,880
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,17,900
EMI@84,211/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Length
2175 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Height
1260 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
330 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
137.3 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, In Line Four With Supercharger
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, adjustable compression (high/low-speed) and adjustable rebound damping, remote spring preload adjustability, top-out spring, Wheel travel - 139 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm Inverted fork with compression and rebound damping, spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs, Wheel travel - 120 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8.6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Advanced Rider Assistance Systems, Forward Collision Warning, Vehicle Hold Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Kawasaki SPIN, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, Emergency Stop Signal
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.5 Inch, TFT Colour
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX STD EMI
EMI75,790 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
35,26,110
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
35,26,110
Interest Amount
10,21,281
Payable Amount
45,47,391

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX other Variants

Ninja H2 SX SE

₹40.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
36,28,000
RTO
2,96,820
Insurance
1,14,930
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,39,750
EMI@86,830/mo
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Aprilia RSV4

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Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
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Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 Lakhs
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Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
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Ninja H2 SXvsXDiavel V4

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