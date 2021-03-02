|Engine
|998 cc
The Ninja H2 SX SE, is listed at ₹40.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja H2 SX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja H2 SX SE is available in 2 colour options: Hd Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green Metallic Diablo Black.
The Ninja H2 SX SE is powered by a 998 cc engine.
In the Ninja H2 SX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M 1000 R priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP priced ₹31.18 Lakhs.
The Ninja H2 SX SE has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Projector Headlights, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.