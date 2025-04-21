|Engine
|451 cc
The Ninja 500 STD (2026), is listed at ₹6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja 500 STD (2026) is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Carbon Gray, Lime Green.
The Ninja 500 STD (2026) is powered by a 451 cc engine.
In the Ninja 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650GT priced ₹5.59 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z650 priced ₹6.65 Lakhs.
The Ninja 500 STD (2026) has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.