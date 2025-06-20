350PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Jawa 350 Front Left View
View all Images

JAWA 350

Launched in Jan 2024

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

350: 334.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.7 kmpl

350: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 24.77 ps

350: 22.57 ps

Speed

Category Average: 127.0 kmph

350: 125.0 kmph

View all 350 Specs and Features

Jawa 350 Latest Update

Jawa 350 Price:

Jawa 350 is priced between Rs. 1.99 - 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Jawa 350?

The Jawa 350 is available in 5 variants - STD-Spoke Wheel, Legacy Edition, STD-Alloy Wheel, Chrome-Spoke Wheel, Chrome-Alloy Wheel.

What are the Jawa 350 colour options?

Jawa 350 comes in seven colour options: Black, Deep Forest, Grey, Maroon, Mystique Orange, Obsidian Black, White Chrome.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Jawa 350?

Jawa 350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Jawa 350?

Jawa 350 rivals are Jawa 42 FJ, Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda CB350 Cruiser, Honda Hness CB350, QJ Motor SRC 500, Royal Enfield Classic 350.

What is the mileage of Jawa 350?

Jawa 350 comes with a mileage of 30 kmpl (Company claimed).

Read More Read More Icon

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 350.
VS
Jawa 350
Jawa 42 FJ
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
View more
Tap here to expand

Jawa 350 Variants

Jawa 350 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa Read More
5 Variants Available
350 STD-Spoke Wheel₹1.99 Lakhs*
334 cc
125 kmph
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
350 Legacy Edition₹1.99 Lakhs*
334 cc
125 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
350 STD-Alloy Wheel₹2.11 Lakhs*
334 cc
125 kmph
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
350 Chrome-Spoke Wheel₹2.17 Lakhs*
334 cc
125 kmph
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
350 Chrome-Alloy Wheel₹2.29 Lakhs*
334 cc
125 kmph
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Jawa 350 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri

Royal Enfield has been dominating the 350 cc segment in the Indian market for a very long time. The Classic 350 has been the best-selling motorcycle for not only Royal Enfield but in its segment. Several manufacturers have tried till now but no one has been able to crack it. One such manufacturer is Classic Legends, they launched the Jawa back in 2018 and it quickly made the headlines as the nostalgic factor for the brand was still alive. In fact, Jawa was the most searched manufacturer when they announced that they would be making a comeback.

The first motorcycle to come from the Jawa was the Standard which is also known as Jawa Jawa. Yes, it did not sell in huge numbers but what it did was put Jawa as a brand on the radar of a lot of people. It did manage to give people hope that they would be able to enjoy their childhood nostalgia once again. However, there were a few issues that people addressed and I am happy to report that Jawa is taking customer feedback and continuously improving their motorcycles.

READ MORE

Jawa 350 Images

14 images
View All 350 Images

Jawa 350 Colours

Jawa 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Black
Deep forest
Grey
Maroon
Mystique orange
Obsidian black
White chrome

Jawa 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power22.57 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque28.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage30 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed125 kmph
View all 350 specs and features

Jawa 350 comparison with similar bikes

Jawa 350
Jawa 42 FJ
Jawa 42 Bobber
Honda Hness CB350
QJ Motor SRC 500
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.12 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.1 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.93 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
29 Reviews
Power
22.5 PS
Power
29.1 PS
Power
29.92 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
25.85 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Torque
28.2 Nm
Torque
29.62 Nm
Torque
32.74 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Engine
334 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
480 cc
Engine
349 cc
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2163 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
2145 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewing350 vs 42 FJ350 vs 42 Bobber350 vs Hness CB350350 vs SRC 500350 vs Classic 350
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Jawa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Asco Motors
80, Fie, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
Khandelwal Motorcraft
4A/3 Near Hdfc Bank Tilak Nagar, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8506096851
Swati Jawa
F26/4Okhla Phase11,New Link Road,Near Royal Enfield Showroom,Okhla, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9810289087
Swati Motors
F-26/4, Okhla Phase 2 Industrial Area New, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8800172130
NASTROJ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
C-10/33, Old No. C-105 Main 100 Futa Road Kabir Nagar,Shahdara East, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9205539413
ASCO MOTORS
Plot 80, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
See All Jawa Dealers in Delhi

Popular Jawa Bikes

View all Jawa Bikes

Jawa 350 EMI

Select Variant:
STD-Alloy Wheel
334 cc | 22.5 PS
₹ 1.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD-Alloy Wheel
334 cc | 22.5 PS
₹1.99 Lakhs*
STD-Spoke Wheel
334 cc | 22.5 PS
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Legacy Edition
334 cc | 22.57 PS
₹1.99 Lakhs*
Chrome-Spoke Wheel
334 cc | 22.5 PS
₹2.15 Lakhs*
Chrome-Alloy Wheel
334 cc | 22.5 PS
₹2.15 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3536.54/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesJawa BikesJawa 350