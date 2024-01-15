350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of 350 Chrome-Spoke Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Chrome-Spoke Wheel is 13.2350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of 350 Chrome-Spoke Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Chrome-Spoke Wheel is 13.2 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L
Max Power: 22.5 PS
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC