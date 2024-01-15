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JAWA 42 FJ Aurora Green Colour

₹2.02 - 2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
4
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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42 FJ Aurora Green Colour

Aurora Green
Chrome
Matte Black With Black Clad
Matte Black With Red Clad
Nebula Blue
Red
Aurora green

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