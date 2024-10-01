Jawa 42 FJ comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 42 FJ starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa 42 FJ sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jawa 42 FJ price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 FJ comes in 6 variants. Jawa 42 FJ's top variant is Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad.
₹1.99 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
₹2.1 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
₹2.15 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
₹2.15 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
₹2.2 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
₹2.2 Lakhs*
334 cc
28.76 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price