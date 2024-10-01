HT Auto
Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
1/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Left View
2/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Right View
3/16
Jawa 42 FJ Cooling System
4/16
Jawa 42 FJ Engine
5/16
Jawa 42 FJ Front Brake View
View all Images
6/16

Jawa 42 FJ Specifications

Jawa 42 FJ starting price is Rs. 1,99,142 in India. Jawa 42 FJ is available in 6 variant and Powered by a 334 cc engine.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Jawa 42 FJ Specs

Jawa 42 FJ comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 42 FJ starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa 42 FJ sits in the ...Read More

Jawa 42 FJ Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Ground Clearance
178 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
28.76 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Double Cradle
Rear Suspension
Telescopic forks
Front Suspension
Twin shock absorber with 5-step adjustment pre load
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
No
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF Battery

Jawa 42 FJ Alternatives

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed 400 Specs
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed T4 Specs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bullet 350 Specs
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 Bobber Specs
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hness CB350 Specs

Jawa 42 FJ News

The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
1 Oct 2024
The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
24 Sept 2024
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are two neo-retro roadsters from competing brands. The Hunter 350 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh and the Jawa 42 FJ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh.
Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
12 Sept 2024
The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and it gets the updated 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jaw 350.
Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know
8 Sept 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for
7 Sept 2024
View all
 Jawa 42 FJ News

Jawa 42 FJ Variants & Price List

Jawa 42 FJ price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 FJ comes in 6 variants. Jawa 42 FJ's top variant is Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad.

Popular Jawa Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Jawa Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Suzuki GSX-8R

    Suzuki GSX-8R

    9.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Speed 400

    Triumph Speed 400

    2.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV1

    Revolt Motors RV1

    84,990 - 99,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Speed T4

    Triumph Speed T4

    2.17 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    14.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 400NK

    CFMoto 400NK

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric A2B

    Hero Electric A2B

    35,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details