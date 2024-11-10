Honda CB350 to Jawa 350: 3 alternative options to Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Here are three alternate motorcycles to consider before buying the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 really changed the shape of the 350 cc segment motorcycles in India. It proved that there is a demand for retro classic motorcycles that are not performance-oriented. The Classic 350 has been dominating the segment since it was first introduced in the Indian market. In fact, it is the bread-and-butter model for the manufacturer.
The new generation of the Classic 350 is based on an all-new chassis along with a new engine as well. It is a J-series engine with a cubic capacity of 349 cc. It produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With the new-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield addressed most of the issues that were associated with the previous generation motorcycle. However, there are few people who might want to consider few other motorcycles other than the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Here are five alternatives that a person should consider over the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
Engine334 cc
Jawa 350 is one of the newest motorcycles to come from Classic Legends. It is the successor to the Jawa Jawa. The motorcycles might look similar but the manufacturer made some significant revisions.
The 249 cc engine is now replaced with a 334 cc unit. It puts out 22 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is tuned to produce more torque in the lower revs only. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Jawa 350 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Honda CB350 is the entry-level 350 cc motorcycle in the lineup. It is priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is powered by a 348 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 21 bhp and 29 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch with a very light clutch.
