Honda CB350 to Jawa 350: 3 alternative options to Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 really changed the shape of the 350 cc segment motorcycles in India. It proved that there is a demand for retro classic motorcycles that are not performance-oriented. The Classic 350 has been dominating the segment since it was first introduced in the Indian market. In fact, it is the bread-and-butter model for the manufacturer.

The new generation of the Classic 350 is based on an all-new chassis along with a new engine as well. It is a J-series engine with a cubic capacity of 349 cc. It produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With the new-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield addressed most of the issues that were associated with the previous generation motorcycle. However, there are few people who might want to consider few other motorcycles other than the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Here are five alternatives that a person should consider over the Royal Enfield Classic 350.