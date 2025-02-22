Jawa 350 Legacy Edition launched to celebrate 1 year of the motorcycle, limited to 500 units
- Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with few accessories from the factory itself. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom.
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with no mechanical changes.
Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle celebrates one year of the Jawa 350 being in the Indian market. It will be limited to just the first 500 customers only.
