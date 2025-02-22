HT Auto
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition launched to celebrate 1 year of the motorcycle, limited to 500 units

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM
  • Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with few accessories from the factory itself. The motorcycle is priced at 1.98 lakh ex-showroom.
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with no mechanical changes.
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with no mechanical changes.

Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at 1.98 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle celebrates one year of the Jawa 350 being in the Indian market. It will be limited to just the first 500 customers only.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: Jawa Jawa 350 Classic Legends

