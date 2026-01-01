hamburger icon
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition

2.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Jawa 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all 350 specs and features

350 Legacy Edition

350 Legacy Edition Prices

The 350 Legacy Edition, is listed at ₹2.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

350 Legacy Edition Mileage

All variants of the 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

350 Legacy Edition Colours

The 350 Legacy Edition is available in 7 colour options: Black, Deep Forest, Grey, Maroon, Mystique Orange, Obsidian Black, White Chrome.

350 Legacy Edition Engine and Transmission

The 350 Legacy Edition is powered by a 334 cc engine.

350 Legacy Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 42 FJ priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.03 Lakhs or the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs.

350 Legacy Edition Specs & Features

The 350 Legacy Edition has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Price

350 Legacy Edition

₹2.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,83,407
RTO
14,672
Insurance
11,774
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,09,853
EMI@4,511/mo
61 offers Available
Close

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Ground Clearance
178 mm
Wheelbase
1449 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
22.57 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
28.1 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Jawa 350 Legacy Edition EMI
EMI4,059 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,88,867
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,88,867
Interest Amount
54,702
Payable Amount
2,43,569

Jawa 350 other Variants

350 STD-Spoke Wheel

₹2.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,83,407
RTO
14,672
Insurance
11,774
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,09,853
EMI@4,511/mo
61 offers Available
Close

350 STD-Alloy Wheel

₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,94,470
RTO
15,557
Insurance
11,960
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,987
EMI@4,771/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

350 Chrome-Spoke Wheel

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,001
RTO
16,000
Insurance
12,053
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,054
EMI@4,902/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

350 Chrome-Alloy Wheel

₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,11,063
RTO
16,885
Insurance
12,239
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,40,187
EMI@5,163/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

view all specs and features

