Jawa 350 Legacy Edition: Here are five key highlights of the special edition motorbike

Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition in India, celebrating one year of the Jawa 350 in the market. Priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), this special edition is limited to just 500 customers making it an exclusive offering for enthusiasts. Here are the five key highlights of this limited-run motorcycle:

1 Exclusive additions The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition stands out with practical touring-friendly enhancements. It comes equipped with a touring visor to reduce windblast and enhance rider comfort on long rides. This version of the pillion backrest for improved comfort and support for the passenger and a crash guard is also added to protect the engine in case of a fall. Additionally, Jawa is offering special memorabilia, including a leather keychain and a miniature collector’s edition model of the Jawa 350 adding to its exclusivity.

2 Engine One of the biggest updates in the Jawa 350 lineup was the shift from the previous 293cc engine to a more powerful 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This updated motor delivers 21.8 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, the motorcycle offers smoother gear shifts and reduced rider fatigue, especially in traffic or long-distance riding.

3 Specifications Built on a dual-cradle frame, the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition features the same specifications as the standard model. It gets 35 mm telescopic front forks for better shock absorption on uneven roads and twin gas-filled rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment which allow riders to tweak suspension settings based on their riding preferences and load. With a saddle height of 790 mm and a ground clearance of 178 mm, the motorcycle is accessible to riders with different heights while ensuring a stable ride on Indian roads.

4 Braking The braking performance of the original Jawa 350 and the Legacy Edition are similar as well. On the front is a 280 mm disc brake and the bike features a 240 mm rear disc brake. There is dual-channel ABS for added safety and better control in emergency braking situations. This setup ensures confident braking performance, whether in city traffic or on highways.

5 Pricing and competition At ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition is strategically priced against its closest competitors, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, Harley-Davidson X440 and the Benelli Imperiale 400. Despite being a limited-production model, it still competes in the retro-themed 350cc motorcycle segment offering a blend of classic styling, modern features and an exclusive ownership experience.

