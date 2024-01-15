HT Auto

Jawa 350 STD-Alloy Wheel

Jawa 350 Front Left View
1/14
Jawa 350 Front Right View
2/14
Jawa 350 Front Side View
3/14
Jawa 350 Front View
4/14
Jawa 350 Left View
5/14
Jawa 350 Rear Left View
6/14
2.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power22.5 PS
Max Speed125 kmph
View all 350 specs and features

350 STD-Alloy Wheel Latest Updates

350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of 350 STD-Alloy Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 2.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD-Alloy Wheel is 13.2

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L
  • Max Power: 22.5 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 350 STD-Alloy Wheel Price

    STD-Alloy Wheel
    ₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,08,950
    RTO
    16,716
    Insurance
    12,204
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,37,870
    EMI@5,113/mo
    Jawa 350 STD-Alloy Wheel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    178 mm
    Wheelbase
    1449 mm
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    125 kmph
    Max Power
    22.5 PS
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Max Torque
    28.2 Nm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork
    Rear Suspension
    Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Jawa 350 STD-Alloy Wheel EMI
    EMI4,601 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,14,082
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,14,082
    Interest Amount
    62,005
    Payable Amount
    2,76,087

    Jawa 350 other Variants

    STD-Spoke Wheel
    ₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,98,950
    RTO
    15,916
    Insurance
    12,036
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,26,902
    EMI@4,877/mo
    View breakup
    STD
    ₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

