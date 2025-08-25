Indian Sport Scout is priced at Rs. 14.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Sport Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Sport Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Sport Scout rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Scout Classic, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Harley-Davidson Nightster.
Category Average: 1200.0 cc
Sport Scout: 1250.0 cc
Category Average: 99.19 ps
Sport Scout: 106.4 ps
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|106.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|108 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Sport Scout
₹14.09 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹14.02 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹13.42 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
106.4 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
-
Power
78 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Kerb Weight
248 Kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2265 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Sport Scout vs 101 Scout
|Sport Scout vs Scout Classic
|Sport Scout vs Sportster S
|Sport Scout vs Speed Twin 1200
|Sport Scout vs Nightster
|Sport Scout vs Scout Sixty Limited
|Sport Scout vs Sport Scout Sixty
|Sport Scout vs Scout Sixty Bobber
|Sport Scout vs Bonneville Speedmaster
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
Indian Sport Scout comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Indian Sport Scout boasts a 1250 cc engine, generating a max power of 106.4 PS.
The Indian Sport Scout offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025