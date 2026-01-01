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CB750 HornetPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB750 Hornet Front Right View
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Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Right View
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Honda CB750 Hornet Headlight View
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Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Tyre View
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Honda CB750 Hornet Seat View
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Honda CB750 Hornet Side Indicator View
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Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda CB750 Hornet Key Specs
Engine755 cc
View all CB750 Hornet specs and features

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Prices

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch, is listed at ₹10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Mileage

All variants of the CB750 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Colours

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is available in 3 colour options: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Matte Pearl Glare White, Graphite Black.

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Engine and Transmission

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is powered by a 755 cc engine.

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB750 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki GSX-8R priced between ₹9.89 Lakhs - 9.89 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Specs & Features

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch has Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Mobile Application, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.

Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Price

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch

₹10.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,49,000
EMI@22,547/mo
Add to Compare
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Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Height
1085 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
205 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
91.77 PS @ 9500 rpm
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 8-Valves Parallel-Twin SOHC, Liquid-Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Stroke
63.5 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
755 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
87 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 9.1 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch EMI
EMI20,292 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,44,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,44,100
Interest Amount
2,73,443
Payable Amount
12,17,543

Honda CB750 Hornet other Variants

CB750 Hornet STD

₹10.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,22,412
RTO
73,792
Insurance
32,314
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,28,518
EMI@22,107/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda CB750 Hornet Alternatives

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.89 Lakhs Onwards
CB750 HornetvsGSX-8R
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.88 Lakhs
CB750 HornetvsDaytona 660
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
CB750 HornetvsCB650R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
CB750 HornetvsCBR650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 Lakhs
CB750 HornetvsNinja ZX-4R

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