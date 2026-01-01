|Engine
|755 cc
The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch, is listed at ₹10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB750 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is available in 3 colour options: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Matte Pearl Glare White, Graphite Black.
The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is powered by a 755 cc engine.
In the CB750 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki GSX-8R priced between ₹9.89 Lakhs - 9.89 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.
The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch has Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Mobile Application, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.