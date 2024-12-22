hamburger icon
Honda CB750 Hornet Front Right View
Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Right View
Honda CB750 Hornet Headlight View
Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Tyre View
Honda CB750 Hornet Seat View
Honda CB750 Hornet Side Indicator View
Honda CB750 Hornet Specifications

Honda CB750 Hornet starting price is Rs. 8,59,500 in India. Honda CB750 Hornet is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 750 cc engine. Honda CB750 Hornet mileage is 10.5 kmpl.
8.6 Lakhs*
Honda CB750 Hornet Specs

Honda CB750 Hornet comes with 750 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB750 Hornet starts at Rs. 8.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB750 Hornet sits in the ...

Honda CB750 Hornet Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.2 L
Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1085 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-1200/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
205 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
91.77 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
63.5 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
750 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke, 16-valve, 4-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
87 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Wet Multiple Assisted Slipper Clutch

Honda CB750 Hornet Variants & Price List

Honda CB750 Hornet price starts at ₹ 8.6 Lakhs .

8.6 Lakhs*
750 cc
91.77 PS
