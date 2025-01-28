Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Kolkata, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Kolkata and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price