HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xoom 160 Vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 Cc Scooter Should Be Your Pick

Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which one should you buy

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 09:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Xoom 160 vs Aerox 155
Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Xoom 160 vs Aerox 155
Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.

For quite a long time, most of the scooters on sale in India have not breached the 125 cc threshold, save for the expensive maxi-scooters from foreign OEMs. In 2021, Yamaha launched the Aerox 155 in India, which was the first higher capacity, liquid-cooled, maxi performance scooter. The Yamaha Aerox 155 proved to be a sales success in the country. Now, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has followed suit with the Xoom 160, launched at the Auto Expo 2025.

Hero MotoCorp aims to ramp up its effort to grab more stake in the bulging premium two-wheeler market in India. The newly launched Hero Xoom 160 comes as a key model in that strategy, which sits on top of the Xoom lineup of the OEM, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125 models.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Hf 100 (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF 100
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,018
Compare
Yamaha Aerox 155 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Aerox 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon48.62 kmpl
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹59,998
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
Engine Icon100 cc MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
₹66,900
Compare
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹68,685
Compare

With Hero entering the segment with Xoom 160, it is to be seen how the scooter stacks up against the Yamaha Aerox 155 on paper.

Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Price

Hero Xoom 160 was launched at 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced between 1.49 lakh and 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Hero Xoom 160 undercuts the Yamaha Aerox 155 between 1,000 and 4,000. This makes the new model highly competitive against the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Specifications

Hero Xoom 160 comes powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine churns out 14.20 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets energy from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine is capable of pumping out 14.49 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

Both the Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooters come powered by four-valve, liquid-cooled engines. Both these engines churn out nearly identical peak power outputs at the same rpm, while the torque outputs of these two models are similar as well at the same rpm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Xoom 160 Xoom 160 Hero Hero MotoCorp Yamaha Aerox 155 Yamaha Aerox 155

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.