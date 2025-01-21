Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer
- At Auto Expo 2025, Hero Motocorp introduced its premium Xoom 160 scooter starting at ₹1.48 lakh. It boasts a 156cc engine and modern technology.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Xoom 160, its first-ever maxi-scooter, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It is positioned as a strong contender against rivals like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160. With its competitive pricing and Hero’s extensive service network the Xoom 160 is aiming to make a lasting impact in the maxi-scooter segment. Let’s delve deeper into the five key highlights of this exciting new offering:
Embracing a bold and muscular design the Xoom 160 features a tall stance and a central spine, characteristic of maxi-scooters. Its adventure-inspired aesthetics include a split LED headlamp, a transparent visor and a wide, cushioned seat for riding comfort.
The Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces a peak power output of 14.8 bhp and a maximum torque of 14 Nm ensuring a balance between city-friendly manoeuvrability and highway cruising capability. The inclusion of a CVT transmission with a dry centrifugal clutch guarantees seamless power delivery for enhanced riding comfort.
The engine is built to offer fuel efficiency without compromising performance, catering to riders who demand economical and spirited rides. With a top speed estimated at around 100 kmph, the Xoom 160 is well-suited for both urban commutes and weekend getaways.
The Xoom 160 is equipped with modern technology that enhances both convenience and safety. Some of these features include keyless access with a smart key that allows for remote seat unlocking, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and riding statistics, a front disc brake featuring single-channel ABS which ensures controlled braking even in emergency situations. Apart from this, the scooter gets a dual-chamber LED headlamp and an LED DRL for better visibility. The advanced technology places the Xoom 160 as a top contender in its segment, appealing to tech-savvy riders.
Riding on 14-inch alloy wheels fitted with block-pattern tyres, the Xoom 160 offers improved grip and stability. The suspension system comprises telescopic front forks and dual rear springs, providing a balanced and comfortable ride.
Also check these Bikes
Hero MotoCorp has priced the Xoom 160 at ₹1,48,500 (ex-showroom) positioning it competitively in the burgeoning 160 cc scooter segment. Bookings for the scooter will commence in February 2025 with deliveries scheduled to begin by March 2025. The scooter will be available in multiple colour options, including Gloss Black, Midnight Blue, and Metallic Red catering to diverse style preferences.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.