Hero Xoom 160 Specifications

Hero Xoom 160 starting price is Rs. 1,48,500 in India. Hero Xoom 160 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 156 cc engine. Hero Xoom 160 mileage is 40 kmpl.
1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Xoom 160 Specs

Hero Xoom 160 comes with 156 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Xoom 160 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1983 mm
Wheelbase
1348 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1214 mm
Saddle Height
787 mm
Width
772 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14 Rear :-140/60-14
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
14.81 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
156 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4 Valve single cylinder SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic shock absorber
Rear Suspension
Dual shock absorbers

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xoom 160 News

Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
Hero has launched the Xoom 160 for the Indian market aiming to redefine the premium scooter experience in India.
Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer
21 Jan 2025
Powering the Xoom 160 is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit with a dry centrifugal clutch.
Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter launched at Auto Expo 2025 with LED illumination, keyless operation & more. Key facts to know
20 Jan 2025
The 2025 TVS Ronin comes with a host of visual tweaks.
TVS Ronin on your wishlist? Five key alternatives across segments you can consider
19 Feb 2025
From the KTM 250 Adventure to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, here are five ADVs you can buy for under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh in India.
Want a versatile ADV for less than 3 lakh? Here are five that may interest you
8 Feb 2025
Hero Xoom 160 Variants & Price List

Hero Xoom 160 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs .

ZX
1.49 Lakhs*
156 cc
14.81 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

