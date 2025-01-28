Hero Xoom 160 comes with 156 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Xoom 160 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xoom 160 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Xoom 160 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs .
₹1.49 Lakhs*
156 cc
14.81 PS
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025