hamburger icon
Panigale V2PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Panigale V2 Front Left View
1/15
Ducati Panigale V2 Front Right View
2/15
Ducati Panigale V2 Left View
3/15
Ducati Panigale V2 Rear Left View
4/15
Ducati Panigale V2 Rear Right View
5/15
Ducati Panigale V2 Front View
View all Images
6/15

Ducati Panigale V2 S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Ducati Panigale V2 Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Panigale V2 specs and features

Panigale V2 S

Panigale V2 S Prices

The Panigale V2 S, is listed at ₹23.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Panigale V2 S Mileage

All variants of the Panigale V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Panigale V2 S Colours

The Panigale V2 S is available in 1 colour option: Ducati Red.

Panigale V2 S Engine and Transmission

The Panigale V2 S is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Panigale V2 S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Panigale V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.5 Lakhs - 19.49 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.

Panigale V2 S Specs & Features

The Panigale V2 S has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.

Ducati Panigale V2 S Price

Panigale V2 S

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,09,900
RTO
1,80,792
Insurance
60,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,50,791
EMI@50,528/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Panigale V2 S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 litres
Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
837 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
120/70 - ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
282 km
Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
119 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
96 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Monocoque Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Kayaba Monoshock
Front Suspension
Fully Adjustable 43 mm Marzocchi Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Race, Sport, Road and Wet
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Power Modes, Wheelie Control, Brake Control, Coming Home, TPMS
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Front

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12V - 6.5 Ah
Ducati Panigale V2 S EMI
EMI45,475 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,15,711
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,15,711
Interest Amount
6,12,782
Payable Amount
27,28,493

Ducati Panigale V2 other Variants

Panigale V2 STD

₹19.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,11,900
RTO
56,138
Insurance
19,119
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,87,157
EMI@42,712/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ducati Panigale V2 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.5 - 19.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Panigale V2vsStreetfighter V2
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

16.06 - 19.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Panigale V2vsSuperSport 950
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

20.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Panigale V2vsNinja ZX-10R
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Panigale V2vsS 1000 R
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Panigale V2vsHayabusa

Popular Super Bikes

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
M 1000 R Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Super Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details