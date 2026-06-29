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Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Supersport 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc937 cc
Power119.637 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L16 L
Length
2090 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm132 mm
Wheelbase
1436 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg210 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm1186 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm810 mm
Width
810 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
100 mm94 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetSport, Touring and Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationControl, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53718,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00017,16,100
RTO
1,56,0801,37,288
Insurance
48,45744,770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33040,798

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