Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 dealers and showrooms in Tiruchengode for best offers. Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price breakup in Tiruchengode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE ₹ 14.00 Lakhs