Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE went on sale in the Indian market back in November 2021.

Ducati India has started deliveries of the new Hypermotard 950 RVE to the customers in Indian. Some units of the new bike were recently delivered from the company's Mumbai dealership named Ducati Infinity.

It was introduced in two trims namely Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. While former/base trim has been priced at ₹12.99 lakh, the higher spec SP trim has been priced at ₹16.24 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). This specific trim comes blessed with higher-spec hardware and a more premium exterior paint livery.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a BS6-compliant 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine has been rated to churn out 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speec transmission. As per official claims, the motorcycle generates 80% of torque from as low as 3,000 rpm. And no less than 88% of the torque is available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm.

The key electronics on the new Hypermotard 950 include its new ultra-modern Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, which make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The motorcycle features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Meanwhile, the premium Italian motorcycle is also gearing up to announce several other new models in the country including the Streetfighter V2.

