HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rve Deliveries Start For Indian Customers

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE went on sale in the Indian market back in November 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 05:29 PM
The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes.
The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes.

Ducati India has started deliveries of the new Hypermotard 950 RVE to the customers in Indian. Some units of the new bike were recently delivered from the company's Mumbai dealership named Ducati Infinity.

The motorcycle went on sale in the Indian market back in November 2021.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Multistrada 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 800 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl | 803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
803 cc
₹ 9.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹ 10.91 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹ 17.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹ 17.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It was introduced in two trims namely Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. While former/base trim has been priced at 12.99 lakh, the higher spec SP trim has been priced at 16.24 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). This specific trim comes blessed with higher-spec hardware and a more premium exterior paint livery.

(Also Read: Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a BS6-compliant 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine has been rated to churn out 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speec transmission. As per official claims, the motorcycle generates 80% of torque from as low as 3,000 rpm. And no less than 88% of the torque is available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm.

The key electronics on the new Hypermotard 950 include its new ultra-modern Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, which make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The motorcycle features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Meanwhile, the premium Italian motorcycle is also gearing up to announce several other new models in the country including the Streetfighter V2.

 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 05:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Ducati Hypermotard
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
In Pics: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter first ride review
In Pics: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter first ride review
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city