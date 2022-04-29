HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rve Limited Edition Launched: All You Need To Know

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE limited edition launched: All you need to know

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a fairly unique graffiti-inspired paint scheme.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM
The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.

Ducati has announced the launch of the limited-edition Hypermotard 950 RVE motorcycle in the US market. The bike will be limited to only 12 units and all these models will be available for purchase through pre-order only. 

On the outside, the new Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a fairly unique paint scheme which is graffiti-inspired. The company claims that this paint scheme has taken inspiration from raw street art. The company also claims that the process of its exterior styling involved some high skilled painters working in phases to put together extremely thin and fine decals. The company further adds that this was a ‘time-consuming’ process thus only 100 units of this will be produced. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Hypermotard 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Hypermotard 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
659 cc | Manual
₹ 13.09 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Multistrada 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati 2021 Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Supersport 950
₹ 13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: In pics: Ducati Multistrada V2 comes increasing heat in adventure tourer segment)

Save for the exterior updates, the rest of the details on the model remain unchanged. It still draws power from the same 937cc L-Twin engine responsible for delivering 114bhp of maximum power. The engine comes mated to the same 6-speed transmission.   

Some of the key features of the model include Bosch Cornering ABS technology with a Slide By Brake function, Wheelie Control System, and Traction Control System. For braking, it uses a four-piston front and two-piston rear Brembo brake calipers, and the suspension duties are taken care by a fully adjustable suspension system that comes standard.

The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer. Pricing for the new Ducati starts at $15,695 (equivalent to 12 lakh) excluding destination. At this price, it fits right between the Hypermotard 950 ($14,195) and the Hypermotard 950 SP ($17,695) in the US market. 

Meanwhile, in India, Ducati has recently announced the launch of the new Mulstristarda V2 motorcycle.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2022, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Ducati Hypermotard Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.
Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
Hero Electric reports zero dispatches in April, blames semiconductor shortage
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
In pics: Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Formula E all-electric Gen3 race car, with top speed of 322+ kph, breaks cover
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Ford cutting nearly 600 jobs, months after splitting its ICE and EV divisions
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies
Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city