In pics: Ducati Multistrada V2 comes increasing heat in adventure tourer segment
Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to offer better riding comfort and improved ergonomics.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes available in two different versions - standard and S.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.
Ducati Multistrada V2 S gets completely LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators combined with an advanced Ducati lighting system.
Ducati Multistrada V2 gets power from a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to have received a host of technological upgrades and design tweaks as well, which reduces its overall weight by 5 kg.
First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 01:46 PM IST
