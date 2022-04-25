HT Auto
In pics: Ducati Multistrada V2 comes increasing heat in adventure tourer segment

Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to offer better riding comfort and improved ergonomics.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 01:46 PM
New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes available in two different versions - standard and S.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes available in two different versions - standard and S.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes available in two different versions - standard and S.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes available in two different versions - standard and S.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with four different riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.
Ducati Multistrada V2 S gets completely LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators combined with an advanced Ducati lighting system.
Ducati Multistrada V2 S gets completely LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators combined with an advanced Ducati lighting system.
Ducati Multistrada V2 S gets completely LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators combined with an advanced Ducati lighting system.
Ducati Multistrada V2 S gets completely LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators combined with an advanced Ducati lighting system.
Ducati Multistrada V2 gets power from a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.
Ducati Multistrada V2 gets power from a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.
Ducati Multistrada V2 gets power from a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.
Ducati Multistrada V2 gets power from a 937 cc Testastretta engine that churns out 113 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm.

New Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to have received a host of technological upgrades and design tweaks as well, which reduces its overall weight by 5 kg.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to have received a host of technological upgrades and design tweaks as well, which reduces its overall weight by 5 kg.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to have received a host of technological upgrades and design tweaks as well, which reduces its overall weight by 5 kg.
New Ducati Multistrada V2 is claimed to have received a host of technological upgrades and design tweaks as well, which reduces its overall weight by 5 kg.
First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 01:46 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Multistrada Ducati Multistrada V2 Adventure bike Adventure tourer Ducati India
