Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP: Five key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹19.05 lakh. It comes with a special livery, upgraded components,
...
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Hypermotard 950 SP features a special white and red livery and comes with several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard and heat guard. (Ducati )
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
The Hypermotard 950 SP features a special white and red livery and comes with several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard and heat guard.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP joins the Italian manufacturer’s lineup in India and brings a special paint scheme along with upgraded suspension components and lighter alloy wheels. The 950 SP is a naked motorcycle designed in true motard fashion, and Ducati has slotted it at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh. The 950 SP joins the Hypermotard lineup alongside the 950 RVE and the recently-launched 698 Mono. Here is a look at the five key highlights of the Hypermotard 950 SP: 

1 Engine and performance

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is fitted with an updated version of the 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder. This engine was first introduced in the Ducati Monster and it additionally powers the DesertX lineup within the Italian company’s portfolio. The L-Twin in the 950 SP makes 114 hp at 9000 rpm and approximately 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The motor is mated with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. 

2 Suspension setup

The Hypermotard 950 SP comes equipped with sophisticated suspension components such as the 48 mm fully-adjustable upside-down forks from Öhlins in the front with 180 mm of travel. The rear end receives a fully-adjustable monoshock with 175 mm of travel. With this upgraded suspension setup, the new Hypermotard sits 20 mm higher, with a total seat height of 890 mm. 

3 Frame and hardware

The 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame that has variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe. Ducati provides a wide steering angle of 70 degrees to promote better handling. In typical motard style, the saddle of the 950 SP is kept flat and Ducati says that this facilitates longitudinal movement. The 950 SP is further fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. The motorcycle receives two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc. 

4 Design

The 950 SP stays true to the Hypermotard style sheet with the high-mounted headlamp and front beak. The motorcycle features a slim fuel tank and short tail section, promoting a lower centre of gravity and ease of movement. The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents. 

5 Electronics

The Hypermotard 950's electronics include Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, which is integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, which can be monitored at all times via the 4.3" TFT display. The rider can also change their riding style and restore the operational parameters defined by Ducati for the Sport, Touring, and Urban Riding Modes. The Hypermotard SP comes equipped with Ducati Quick Shift as standard. 

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Hypermotard

