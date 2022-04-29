HT Auto
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Specifications

Ducati Hypermotard 950 starting price is Rs. 12,99,000 in India. Ducati Hypermotard 950 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Specs

Ducati Hypermotard 950 comes with 937 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hypermotard 950 starts at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Hypermotard 950 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Hypermotard 950 Specifications and Features

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Dry Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Saddle Height
890 mm
Wheelbase
1493 mm
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Compression Ratio
13.3:1
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
94 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Front Suspension
Ø 48 mm Öhlins fully adjustable fork
Rear Suspension
Öhlins fully adjustable monoshock
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Quick Shifter
Yes
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes

Ducati Hypermotard 950 Variants & Price List

Ducati Hypermotard 950 price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Hypermotard 950 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Hypermotard 950 top variant price is ₹ 16.24 Lakhs.

RVE
12.99 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SP
16.24 Lakhs*
937 cc
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

