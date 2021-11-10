Hypermotard 950 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Hypermotard 950 RVE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Hypermotard 950 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Hypermotard 950 RVE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of RVE is 14.5 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, LED Tail Lights, Quick Shifter, Charging Point, Traction Control and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L Max Power: 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm Engine Type: Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers ...Read MoreRead Less